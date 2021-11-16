Covid-19. Announced vaccination for healthy minors aged 15 to 17 years

MEXICO. – Starting next Friday, November 19, the registry will open to apply the vaccine against Covid-19 to minors between 15 and 17 years of age without any comorbidity or pre-existing disease, reported this morning the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

At the morning conference at the National Palace, the official explained that scientific evidence shows that the risk of suffering from severe Covid-19 increases after the age of 15, despite the fact that official records show that mortality from this disease in this population sector is too short.

Registration will be made on the page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

“From 15 to 17 years old who do not have comorbidities, as of this Friday, November 19, pre-registration will be opened, it is important, that helps us to plan, then the vaccination entities will be opened,” he said.

To demonstrate his sayings, the official showed a graph of the mortality among adolescents from 15 to 19 years old during 2020 and Covid-19 appears in seventh place with 249 cases compared to the first three causes such as assaults (2,362), accidents (2,145) and suicide (882).

“Between 10 and 14 mortality is extremely low, below 10 it is even lower, after 15 years there is an increase in mortality, it is very low in absolute terms but compared to these groups of 10 to 14 and 15 From now on, mortality increases as the years of life increase, it is due to different changes in the immune system of people, “he added.

At the same time, minors who have some comorbidity will continue to be vaccinated, however, of the 1 million expected, so far less than 10 percent have approached to apply the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the vaccination strategy will continue in the country focused on completing the second adult doses, mainly in 372 municipalities in 15 states where there is more lag. In addition, as anticipated, mobile brigades will be deployed to reach populations of less than a thousand inhabitants.

And they will insist that pregnant women get the vaccine.

“Third element pregnant, the risk is greater, the same with influenza, we invite them to get vaccinated, their doctors to update the information, vaccines are safe and effective,” he remarked.