Corinthians announces Ángelo Araos as Necaxa’s reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

MEXICO — Necaxa, a team that did not qualify for the final phase of the Opening 2021, has started to build its squad for the Closing 2022. Angelo Araos, 24-year-old Chilean, is the first reinforcement of the rays, this was confirmed by Corinthians, the team from which the midfielder comes.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Club Necaxa, from Mexico, reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of midfielder Araos. The negotiation will be for the sale of 50 percent of the economic rights of the athlete. Today, the player was released by the Corinthians soccer board to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations, ”the Brazilian team reported on Monday.

Necaxa will already have a new reinforcement for the Clausura 2022. Imago 7

According to information in the Brazilian press, Necaxa he disbursed a million dollars to get half of the letter of the footballer who has already had experience with the national team.

In the event that Angelo Araos passes the medical tests with Necaxa, it will be his fifth team of his career. Araos debuted with his country’s Antofagasta in 2015. Later, in 2018, he went to the University of Chile. However, he only stayed for six months, because in the middle of the year he signed with Corinthians for a one-year loan, but in 2019 they made the purchase option valid.

CorinthiansAs the owner of the Araos letter, he lent it to the Ponte Preta, a set in which he spent a few months, so he returned for 2020.

Araos, in the current season, has played 18 games with Corinthians. However, the activity of the midfielder has declined in the last matches of Serie A, as he has remained on the substitute bench or has not even been called up.

Necaxa He was out of the Apertura 2021 classification zone, culminating in the fourteenth position, after adding 20 points as a result of six wins, two draws and nine losses.