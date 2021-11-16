Controversy in Hong Kong over the quarantine exemption for actress Nicole Kidman | People

The exemption from the anticovid quarantine in Hong Kong for Australian actress Nicole Kidman, who is going to record a series there for the digital platform Amazon, has generated controversy in the former British colony, while the local government defended the decision today.

Kidman arrived last Thursday in a private plane to shoot the series ‘Expats’ – short in English for “expatriates”, a term that generally defines economic immigrants with high purchasing power – and although, according to the authorities, he meets the condition of ” minimize “contact with Hong Kong people, she was seen shopping in a central area of ​​Hong Kong Island.

The local press recalls today that the majority of travelers arriving in the Chinese autonomous region face up to 21 days of mandatory quarantine after the Executive recently reinforced the requirements to protect themselves from the spread of variants of the coronavirus that causes the pandemic of the covid.

Some deputies protested the “special treatment” to Kidman and his team, while government representatives say that conditions have been imposed “to contain the risks in a reasonable way” and that they have sought a “balance” between anti-virus prevention measures. and “facilitate” the work of the star.

Hong Kong authorities now consider Australia, the country from which Kidman flew, as a “medium risk” area, which means that people flying to Hong Kong from there must spend 14 days in quarantine in a designated hotel, as long as when they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.