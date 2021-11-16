Constantine’s series for HBO Max will be very different and could feature John Boyega

John constantine He is by far one of the best comic book characters in history and, of course, one that we have always had tied to the figure of Keanu reeves, because the protagonist of Matrix got into the skin of the character on the big screen in 2005 with Francis Lawrence behind the cameras. In 2014, Matt ryan took over from Reeves in the audiovisual to become that demon hunter at the orders of Daniel Cerone for NBC. But it did not finish working and the series was left with only one season.

Now, with HBO Max on the market and with the intention of exploiting the DC Cmics universe ad nauseam, a new actor is being sought to bring the character to life in a new fiction series. But this time, there are very clear intentions to change the character completely, putting his classic Caucasian features aside to make an actor of color take the lead in the character.

It seems that from HBO Max looking for an actor between 25 and 29, who is British and black, as we said. And, also, that it is known to the general public and that it has something of a pull. And all these characteristics lead us to John boyega, actor who has played Finn in the last trilogy of films of Star wars orchestrated by JJ Abrams. Fans of the actor have already requested on several occasions that he himself play Constantine, so the actor has quite a few numbers because he meets all the requirements.

The series delve much deeper into the terror

Both the Reeves movie and Ryan’s first series were strongly attached to Christianity (because that is what the character claims) and had more action sequences than anything else combined with the drama. But this new series will be much more tied to terror and serve as a reinvention of the character, turning Constantine and his creatures into a genre product and not just a shooter-packed adventure product. In addition, fiction will cross Justice League Dark, so there will be a pretty big crossover here.

The series will start production in the summer of 2022 in the United Kingdom., so there is still a long way to go so that we can enjoy the series and fully understand all its details, which will undoubtedly be revealed by the drop of a hat.

