Chris Pratt was harshly questioned for an unfortunate Instagram post about his daughter

In the last hours, the American actor Chris pratt was strongly repudiated on social media for an “unfortunate” post he made for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Although the intention of the actor was to dedicate a message of love to his partner, a comment referring to their daughter Lyla, the little girl they have in common, annoyed netizens, who immediately questioned her words.

What happened? The protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy He dedicated an emotional message to his current partner, something that all celebrities usually do on social networks. Guys, really. Look how he looks at me! I mean. Find someone to look at you like that! ”Pratt wrote alongside a photo of both of them. So far everything perfect, a great declaration of love realizing how in love he is with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter. However, what generated a strong repudiation were the lines he wrote later thanking him for having given him “a beautiful and healthy daughter.”

“We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put my headphones on to not listen, but it is love! She helps me with everything. In return, I usually open a jar of pickles. That is the deal. His heart is pure and belongs to me. It is my greatest treasure next to my card [de beisbol] Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie. And what I’m saying, if you know, is a lot. It’s his birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get you anything, I’ll tell you to look at this post. I love you, darling, “he concluded, revealing details of his intimacy.

Immediately, Internet users took this dedication as a contempt for his first-born Jack, the son that the interpreter had in 2012 with Anna Faris, and who, being born premature (he weighed less than 2 kilos), suffers from serious health problems. In fact, to this day the little one suffers from some muscular and vision sequelae. “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had a severe brain hemorrhage and that there was a possibility that he had a developmental disability,” Anna Faris recounted in her memoir Unqualified, while listing all the surgeries the little boy had to face throughout his short life.

Other times: Pratt and Faris with their son Jack (Instagram /)

The truth is that his post did not go down at all well among the followers of Faris, who considered that it was a contempt not only for Jack but also for the mother of his first child. “I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part makes me sound. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it somehow came out that way. Imagine how your son will feel about that, if he ever reads it “, launched a netizen while another angrier expressed:” Chris Pratt has a son with Anna Farris who suffered a brain hemorrhage during childbirth and now has a slight physical disability because of that. But he made sure to write ‘healthy daughter’ here. Chris Pratt is an idiot ”.

Although on several occasions the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy He spoke about his son’s health problems and declared that with his ex they maintain a good relationship for the child, his words fell very badly and the regulars in the world of the networks decided to expose him. “We have a great boy who has two parents who love him too much. We look for a way to handle this while remaining friends and being nice to each other. It is not ideal, but I think that we are both probably better ”, expressed Pratt some time ago in an interview with E! Entertainment Weekly.