Chris Pratt posts the cutest picture with his two kids: “Baby Time”

Chris pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger the 8 of June 2019 in Santa Barbara. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor was rebuilding his life with the daughter of the ‘Terminator’ actor, with whom he has lived happily ever since.

Marriage welcomed his only daughter in common last August 10, 2020, a girl who they have put Lyla and is the joy of the house.

“We are more than excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We could not be happier. Both mother and baby are very well. We are very blessed. I love Katherine and Chris,” wrote Chris Pratt then in Instagram to announce that he had become a father again.

But, although the interpreter is very active in his social networks few are the images that Pratt usually shares with his children since it considers that it is very important to maintain the privacy of minors.

Something he spoke about recently in an interview with the ‘Today’ show: “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media at all, so it’s a bit different that way just because I feel like we share a lot in today’s world,” he explained. “But I think one of the best gifts my parents gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal an education as possible.”

Now Pratt wanted to show one of its most private plots sharing a photo of him curled up on the couch together her two little ones. Although in the photo the children appear on their backs without showing their faces: “Baby time,” he writes.





Chris Pratt with his children | Instagram Stories

Jack, her first child with Anna Faris

Chris Pratt began dating actress Anna faris in 2007 after meeting on the set of the movie ‘Take Me Home Tonight’. In December 2008 they got engaged and married in July 2009 in Bali.

In August 2012 Jack was born the only child they have in common. The little boy was born nine weeks in advance, something that completely marked the actor since he confessed that after seeing that his son survived he began to believe completely in God.

After almost 10 years together, the marriage would end up divorcing in June 2018, although they continue to maintain a great friendship.





Anna Faris and Chris Pratt | Gtres

