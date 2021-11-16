Chris Hemsworth reunites with his brothers Liam and Luke as a family

Although they are family, it is not easy to see Chris, Liam and Luke very often; the surprise was even greater when another character was added.











Just a few weeks ago, Chris Hemsworth drew attention to be seen characterized as his character Thor alongside Natalie Portman; this time he did it to meet his brothers and a couple of other characters that are part of his personal life.











The 38-year-old actor who is also the protagonist of an ambitious Disney + project in collaboration with National Geographic in which he will put his physique to the test, was seen with his father Craig Hemsworth, as well as with his brothers Luke and Liam and his sister-in-law, Gabriella Brooks.











The family took time off to get together briefly before the last month of the year arrives; however, Elsa Pataky was not present because the meeting took place at the Via Veneto restaurant in Santa Monica, California.











Seeing them all gathered, it was impossible to avoid noticing that Liam and Gabriella held hands most of the time, so they may soon decide to take another step to strengthen their relationship that seems to have both families very happy. Perhaps that was the real reason for this very small committee meeting.











