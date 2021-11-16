Chris Columbus wants to premiere his three-hour version of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and include Peeves – movie news

The director, who was placed behind the cameras of the first two installments of the franchise, confirmed a year ago that, originally, the first film of the saga lasted 172 minutes.

Have passed 20 years since Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came to movie theaters. It was in 2001 when the first installment of the film adaptation of the JK Rowling novel series landed on the billboards. Chris Columbus went behind the scenes in the film in which Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson debuted as Harry, Ron and Hermione. After Columbus claimed that would like to adapt the play to the cinema The cursed legacy with the original cast, the director has now expressed your wish that the three-hour version of The Philosopher’s Stone premieres.

“Me too”Columbus responded to The Wrap when they have told him that, after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, would like to see the full version of The Philosopher’s Stone. It was in 2020 when the director confirmed that, originally, the first installment of Harry Potter lasted 172 minutes.

Also, so Columbus could include Peeves, the mischievous Hogwarts poltergeist who used to play practical jokes on students of the College of Magic and Sorcery. “We have to put Peeves back in the movie, he was eliminated,” he concludes.

Rik Mayall was chosen to bring Peeves to life in the franchise. The actor shot his scenes for the first movie, but was eventually cut from the final cut. Fans have been able to take a look at the appearance of the interpreter characterized as the character through a photograph, but Warner Bros. has not released Mayall's scenes since.





The universe of Harry Potter continues to expand with the prequel saga Fantastic animals. The magizoologist Newt scamander (Eddie Redmayne) returns to the big screen on April 15, 2022 with the third installment Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. Jude Law returns as a young man Albus dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen debuts as the dark wizard Gellert grindelwald. The Hannibal actor replaces Johnny Depp in the role of the villain after the latter’s abandonment at the request of Warner Bros.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the studio has re-released the film in Spain. On these lines, remember the beginning of the story of the young magician with the trailer of the first installment.

