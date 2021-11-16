Children aged 15 to 17 will be vaccinated against Covid-19

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that vaccination against Covid-19 will begin to adolescents from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities.

At the press conference of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, the Undersecretary of Health said that this Friday 19 will start the pre-registration on the page mivacuna.salud.gob.mx so that later you can go to the vaccination units in the federative entities.

López-Gatell assured that the mortality from Covid in this age group of the population is lower, however after the age of 15 there is an increase due to the changes in the immune system and it makes them become more susceptible.

In 2020, 9,500 people between the ages of 15 and 19 died

The undersecretary explained that in 2020 some 9,500 people between the ages of 15 and 19 died, of which only 249 were due to Covid.

While the deaths from assaults were 2,362 people.

López-Gatell said that in the case of vaccination in children between 12 and 17 years old with some comorbidity there is an advance of less than 10% although it was estimated that there are more than one million.

These were the causes of deaths in adolescents during 2020:



NL sends children to be vaccinated to the US

The government of Nuevo León began yesterday the vaccination against covid-19 for children between five and 11 years of age, with which, affirmed the governor Samuel García Sepúlveda and his wife Mariana Rodríguez Cantú, head of the office “Amar a Nuevo León” Once again, the state “sets the example for everything in Mexico”, being the first to initiate immunization for this age group.

Read also To get vaccinated in the US, with smiles and also a little sadness

Accompanied by the head of Health, Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla, the state president and his wife, they gave the starting signal to the first convoy of buses in which 500 children were transferred to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine -specially manufactured for minors. -, which will be applied in the cities of Laredo, McAllen and in Colombia.

cg