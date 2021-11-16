Chelís’s son, Isidro Sánchez, revealed how he happened as a Canadian selected

Isidro Sanchez lived firsthand what it is to play with Canada selection. And it is that the son of ‘Chelís’ lived a couple of youth cycles with the national team of the maple leaf, but today, 13 years later, he considered that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to be selected nationally.

“I was the happiest. I regret what I should have done, I should have taken advantage of it much more and I would do it again 20 thousand times more because there are very few opportunities.

“I have Canadian citizenship because my mother when she was little she went to live there. In 2006 when I was in the Puebla fighting the Ascent, the Sub 20 world it would be in Canada and I assumed they would not have many players. I decided to send myself an email with another name saying that I was Isidro’s representative and if they were interested in me going there, they said yes just because they knew I was in a first team and I went to a concentration prior to the U-20 World Cup and in the last They left me out of the list, but the one who was the assistant of that National Team was later the coach of the Sub 23 for Beijing 2008 and he called me for the qualifying rounds and it was where I played more and everything became more media ”, he told RECORD.

The former Mexican footballer recounted how he experienced the possibility of playing against the Mexican team: “At that time, Canadian football, despite the fact that it had not been so big for a while, our delegation was very small, not to mention a prop, once they hired a doctor from the United States for hours, the goalkeeping coach. He made the list of which player had to pick things up, take them to the laundry, and Mexico had Hugo Sánchez as coach; We were in the same hotel as Mexico, they called me for interviews and the coach still don’t understand what his reason was, he told me that he wasn’t going to play because he had a lot of pressure and he was going to do me a favor. It was at Carson, I took the bench and three or four fans were yelling things like a traitor. I remember the hymn that I didn’t know so much about it and I had to give it a review ”.

