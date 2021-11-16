Champion dies with Red Sox in 2007, Julio Lugo

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
39

Just a few days ago the baseball world of MLB mourned the loss of former New York Mets Puerto Rican reliever Pedro Feliciano, who died relatively young at 45 years of age suddenly; Now, Major League Baseball is mourning the death of a former player again, now Dominican and former World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox.

This is Julio Lugo, who according to information from Enrique Rojas from ESPN, his family has informed him that the former player has died suddenly due to an apparent heart attack at the young age of 45 on November 15, one day from turning 46 with 16 being his birthday.

Born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, Lugo played 12 years in the Major Leagues making his debut in the 2000 season with the Houston Astros. During his career he primarily played second baseman and shortstop, being known for his great defense, his speed on the trails and as a contact hitter but little power.

He won the 2007 World Series with the Boston Red Sox and also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career in 2011 and amassed 1,279 hits, 80 home runs, 688 runs scored, 198 stolen bases and 475 RBIs.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and am going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here