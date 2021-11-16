Chaka Rodríguez teaches the death threats her family received

They attack the soccer player’s wife for not receiving a response from the Mexican national team.

The serious death threats that ‘Chaka Rodríguez received against his family

By: Diego Benavides NOV. 16. 2021

Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez He exhibited on his social networks the way in which he was threatened by a user who attempts against the life of his wife and children.

The performance of the Mexican side against the USA It left much to be desired and an individual sent the footballer private messages.

Despite the fact that Rodríguez did not respond to the first messages requiring him to leave the Tri, the intensity of the user caused the ‘Chaka’ to answer him, but he did not do so in an aggressive tone.

“Miguel, I am the husband of the woman you wrote to. I understand that my work in the selection can cause all that in you. I don’t justify it, but I understand it. I ask you please not to write to my wife anymore. Rape and kill without very cruel words.

Miguel, we don’t deserve that, much less include the family. I really hope this stays here, God bless you, ”Rodríguez replied to the fan who rebuked his wife,” explained the defender.

The ‘Chaka’ admitted that he receives criticism and remains positive to improve his football level; however, I assure that it will not comply with the user’s request about leaving the Mexican National Team.

“I really take into account all the positive and negative comments in order to address those areas.. Football is and will be a dream come true for me, leaving the national team is not an option for me ”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the footballer mentioned in the messages to the Mexican team already Tigers to show the attacks he received.