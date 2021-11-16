Chaka Rodríguez exhibited threats to his family after the game against the United States.

After the defeat of the Mexican team in view of USA by 2-0, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, was one of the players noted for low performance.

Faced with this situation, the defense of Tigers He was the target of criticism from the Mexican fans, to the point of threatening his family, as exhibited by the player himself on social networks, where a person named ‘Miguel’ threatened the footballer’s family.

“Fucking trunk of shit. Now stay away from the national team, if it is not going to have to kill and rape your fucking mother, your wife and your children. Then I’ll send them to you in black bags,” the user would have written to the wife of Rodriguez.

Rodriguez He decided to make his response to this user public, also using social networks.

“Miguel, I am the husband of the woman you wrote to. I understand that my work in selection can cause all that in you. I do not justify it but I understand it. I ask you please not to write to my wife anymore. Viola and Killing are very cruel words, Miguel, we don’t deserve that “, showed the Chaka On twitter.

After being exhibited, the user once again lashed out at the footballer’s wife, who asked that they stop messing with his family and told him about God.

