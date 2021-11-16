Catalonia launches a “pioneering” plan in Spain on Precision Medicine in oncology

Administration, clinicians and patients advocate collaborating on precision oncology in an AstraZeneca forum

The Ministry of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia has announced a pioneering plan in Spain that includes Precision Medicine (PM) in oncology in its portfolio of services, for the personalized treatment of cancer, with three objectives: “To seek an organized way of promote this strategy, which is in accordance with the criteria of the experts, and which makes it easier to lay the foundations for future use to, for example, have new biomarkers or new clinical results “.

It was explained by the director of the Pla Català d’Oncologia, Josep Maria Borràs, together with the director of the ICO, Candela Calle, and the head of Operations and RRII of the General Directorate of Health Planning of the Generalitat, Anna Meseguer, during the Informative meeting ‘iMPulsa’ on PM in cancer, organized by AstraZeneca.

The pathologist Xavier Matias-Guiu (Hospital de Bellvitge), the medical oncologist Cristina Martín Lorente (Hospital de Sant Pau) and Gabriela Ginella (Association of People Affected by Ovarian Cancer, Asaco) have also participated: they have coincided with the three members of the Administration in defending policies that routinely apply PM in diagnosis and treatment; measure the results of PM, and prioritize innovations that improve the patient’s life.

The Generalitat published in March an instruction to implement the precision oncology program in the public health system, with these steps: create the program; create a scientific committee with the specialties involved to define the relevant panels in 4 oncological areas (pediatrics, solid tumors, hematological and hereditary); and establish the reference centers where to do these tests and which hospitals depend on each one.

This will imply creating a joint database with the data of all the cases in Catalonia, which will allow the creation of an area of ​​investigation and a joint validation of the results; They also work on the type of report that should be given, with bioethical criteria; “And this also has a specific financing, which is paid for each test carried out,” Borràs pointed out.

“It started a few months ago and about 2,000 panels have already been made [se ha realizado la determinación genética por paneles a 2.000 pacientes]. It started fast because they were already being done in one way or another. Obviously the volume has grown, but it was already being done, the experience existed “: that means making personalized diagnoses according to the type of cancer, to achieve speed up and territorial equity.

Now it remains to establish the database, and also specify the type of recommendations to patients: “Each hospital continues to inform patients by following their information pattern, and we would like the patterns to be common.”

According to Borràs, treating cancer only gives the best results if all professionals are coordinated: “The time has come to consider how precision oncology is organized within the health system: be able to guarantee its quality; establish criteria; also decide what Markers are worth measuring and which ones are not, and how they should be measured. “

Candela Calle has made it clear that innovation must be an investment; that his goal as manager “is not to balance the numbers, but to respond to the institution’s mission: to reduce the impact of cancer”, and that the MP is going in that direction: “The MP has come to stay. to make the basket, and it depends on all the actors that we make it a reality. “

For her, the current situation is both a great challenge, a great hope and a great luck, with this objective: “Incorporate this practice into the usual routine of the institutions, and really think that we are not going to increase the cost.”

Anna Meseguer has said that, in addition to the announced plan, one of the axes of the Pla de Salut 2021-25 of the Generalitat – also recently announced – is to develop PM in cancer; and that the MP will also be an axis of the Strategic Plan for Research and Innovation in Health (Peris) 2021-27, which will be presented shortly, to achieve “a more personalized, egalitarian, universal, sustainable and digitized medicine.”

Meseguer – who is also a researcher – has valued that the genetic and molecular characterization of tumors is already possible, to diagnose and treat each patient more accurately, with drugs that are “more effective and safer, when selecting patients for the presence or not of certain biomarkers “, and has asked all actors to collaborate to take advantage of new technologies in biomarkers, drugs and rapid identification of candidates for clinical trials.

For Cristina Martín, the MP “is already a reality in hospitals. Much work has been done recently, especially in incorporating it into the hospital services portfolio, and, therefore, guaranteeing fair access, which is fundamental. It is a challenge but also a great opportunity to extract their maximum potential, a crucial moment to lay solid foundations that allow us to make the most of everything that comes along. “

Xavier Matias-Guiu believes that much has been done, although much remains: “Tumors learn to ‘bypass’, bypass, these drugs. This opens up another mechanism, that of recognizing when tumors become resistant. Here is a magic word that it is a liquid biopsy, which is that tumors release their DNA into the blood, and it is a tool that is already a reality in lung cancer to identify resistance genes “.

Carolina Ginella has requested coordination of all the actors, research and “opportunity for use”, and has stressed that all the steps are important, including prevention, for which she has called for more investment in all cancers: “I know that it is not easy but, for example, ovarian cancer has no symptoms and is almost always discovered late. “

He has also urged that the patient have psychologists already at the time of diagnosis, not only later, and added that PM is hope and concern: “Hope, because we depend on it, and concern, because we cannot always use it.”

AstraZeneca’s Head of Government Affairs, Carlos Parry Lafont, has defended his company’s involvement in the MP: “It implies efficiency, understood as the balance between the investment that its financing involves in any health system and the health results obtained. This is where we have to put more emphasis: on measuring well. “

Achieving this balance means “ensuring the present and future sustainability of the health system”, and Parry has also confirmed AstraZeneca’s willingness to be jointly responsible with the administrations to “ensure, through innovative access models, that necessary efficiency”.







