Cardi B shows her immense collection of Hermès Birkin bags

If the Oxford dictionary has not yet found a collective name for the Birkin bags, Could you suggest ‘a Cardi B‘? Even though the interpreter of ‘WAP’ temporarily archived his collection of Hermes during confinement to model their ombré bags from Louis Vuitton, she is back together with her amazing collection of Birkin bags.

Cardi B She is one of the most loyal fans of the quintessential cult object on this side of the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, joining Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga in owning a vast collection of the bag originally designed for Jane Birkin in 1984.

In a photo for her Instagram, the American rapper wore a Mugler x Casey Cadwallader dress and a pair of transparent mule-style heels that reminded us of the movie. Hustlers. However, it is the large volume of Birkin bags which she considered to match her look, which will blow your mind (as the successful singer no doubt intended).

Not only does the bag come in a range of colors, but also in prints, ranging from camouflage to bright fuchsia cashmere. The latter is a custom design made exclusively for the star, which she wore with a matching cashmere scarf look.

Fortunately, Cardi B she’s more of a collector than a hoarder, which means she’s also known for gifting Birkins to her collaborators from time to time. After the release of his shocking video ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, the artist sent the Houston native a Birkin bag in orange from Hermès, hand painted with a snow tiger, a portrait of Megan and lots of eye-catching drops. ‘Thank you Meg, I appreciate you very much,’ she signed on the back of the bag. Sing with me: Birkin bag, Bardi back, and all you bitches …

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk