Cardi B shared the first photo with her newborn baby

A few days ago the rapper Cardi B He shared the first photo of his newborn baby on social networks.

The 28-year-old interpreter welcomed her second child with Offset with a photograph of the three. According to Cardi B in the image, the baby was born on September 4.

Very true to its style “luxurious“, The artist appears covered with a Louis Vuitton blanket, in addition to being made up and having her nails trimmed.

This baby is the second of the couple, who are already the father and mother of Kulture, his three-year-old daughter. For his part, he is the fifth child of Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset’s real name), who is already the father of Jordan, Kody, Kalea and the baby he shares with Cardi B.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, he already has three kids; Why would you have a child with someone who [tiene] three children? ‘And it’s like, how is that so bad? My dad has eight children and we all get along well and he feels better, fuller ”Cardi B told Vogue when asked about her partner’s children.

“I feel that your children bring life and a touch of fun when they are at home. In fact, I love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love seeing my baby interacting with his siblings. The more the merrier ”, he asserted.

This is why the rapper shared the news of the birth with the message: “Chapter 5”. In the photo, he is shown holding his newborn son while his wife watches him.

It should be noted thate Offset and Cardi B have been in a love relationship since August 2017, same year they got engaged and secretly married.