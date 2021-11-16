Cardi B and actress Halle Berry sing together in ‘Bruiser’

Save the date, because on November 24 it opens Bruiser on streaming, the movie directed by Halle Berry herself. The main song of the film will be interpreted by her and the rapper Cardi B. But Halle Berry does not fall short and, in addition to directing and giving voice to the film, she also takes the leading role of the film. On Friday the 19th we will be able to listen to the complete song and, for sure, it will be a great song.

In 2021, Cardi B has not released any album, but that has not been synonymous with stopping, not even for an instant. The singer has been doing several collaborations, among which we highlight Rumors, with Lizzo and Wild side, with Normani.

What will this job be like with Halle Berry? Will it be as charged with eroticism as the controversial rapper is used to doing? As if that were not enough, Cardi B has not hesitated to praise the beauty and talent of Halle Berry, every time you have had the chance. This has been reflected in one of his latest messages on social networks.

What is ‘Bruiser’ about?

The film tells the story of an MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, whom he brings to life actress, and now director, Halle Berry. After almost a decade inactive, his character returns to get into a fighting ring. The film promises strong emotions, yes.