Canada does not renounce the dispute for Marcelo Flores, Mexican U-20 national team

The Arsenal forward does not rule out options and ensures that in due course he will choose the path that will help him in his development as a footballer

Marcelo Flores placeholder image listen on the one hand that in Mexico they want it and for another that Canada He has it considered, while England does not forget the youth U-20, but the Arsenal player and Mexican U-20 national team dribbles the controversy of a decision that he has not yet made with the argument that he only “plays and enjoys” football.

“Have they talked to you to play for Canada?” The Arsenal forward is asked. “Yes, they have told me to play for them,” acknowledges Marcelo Flores, in an interview with ESPN Digital. “I still have options,” is the answer given by the player who plays for the Mexican Under-20 team, on either side.

Marcelo Flores is one of the most outstanding youth players who has already shone with the Tri shirt

John Herdman, in his hunt for Canadian players around the world, is the one who has tried to convince Marcelo Flores placeholder image to play with the country of the Maple Leaf. “We have it considered,” said the Canadian coach prior to the Gold Cup, after putting him on the pre-list for the Concacaf tournament.

First of all the noise Marcelo Flores placeholder image he starts playing soccer or watching Brazilian Neymar’s games, “he’s a player who every time I see him play makes me happy.”

“Do you feel honored that more than one country is interested in you?” The 18-year-old footballer is questioned. “Yes, a little, the truth is that I only like to play soccer and the path that will help me the most to develop as a footballer is the one that I will choose,” he argues. Marcelo Flores placeholder image.

For now, while Canada and Mexico fight for three points towards Qatar 2022, in Edmonton, the forward of the Mexican U-20 team, who plays the Revelations Cups, just enjoys his current situation.

“Part of my family is Mexican and the other part is Canadian, I’m going to enjoy the game, see what happens next,” he concluded. Marcelo.