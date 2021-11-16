Camila Cabello returns to give a lesson in ‘body positive’ on the beaches of Miami

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed off their great guys on the beaches of Miami and Camila became the center of all eyes for her curves. The singer has given another sample of body positive, as it has done so many times in the past. There have been few times that the artist has received criticism for showing her body to which she has always responded with positive messages that enhance self-love.

In the latest images, Camila appears accompanied by singer Shawn Mendes, who has not hesitated to show his love and admiration for his partner for the security he maintains at all times.

And his fans thank him for it, because Camila’s message is the right one and she has shown it in her networks over the years. She enhances self-love and acceptance of all bodies, a message that wants to sink deep into the youngest: “I am grateful for this body, which allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And I have to own that, baby.”.