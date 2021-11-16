Camila Cabello proudly shows off her love handles while doing intense exercise routine – Nueva Mujer

Camila Cabello has become an example of self-love, since not only has he shown his body as it is without any kind of retouching, but he has also defended himself from the harsh criticism expressed by many users of social networks.

In one of his most recent posts on his Instagram account, the singer returned to show herself naturally in the middle of an intense exercise routine.

Camila appears in a sports outfit with a top and tight shorts, a look that exposes a large part of her abdomen, so her love handles can be appreciated.

Far from feeling some complex, the interpreter shares this natural facet and real with the millions of fans can relate to.

This is how he has earned the affection and praise of his followers, who express their love for him through the comments on each of his publications.

The famous not only showed the naturalness of her physique, but who bet on humor and highlighted his funny expression when doing a complicated flexibility exercise.

This funny image more than 2 million likes and exceeded 9 thousand comments, in which many were identified with the artist.

A few months ago, the singer became a trend for showing himself to the world with his cellulite and stretch marks.

The singer of Cuban origin responded to all the “haters” who decided to comment negatively on her Tik Tok in which she is shown with a rather short top and cycling-style leggings, revealing some belly and the rest of the common details in any woman.

“I am grateful for this body that allows me to do everything I do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And that’s ours, guys, ”commented Camila Cabello.

The composer also added: “That being at war with your own body is already out of fashion.”

It was like this left a clear message of acceptance and self-love, dismissing the archaic stereotype of beauty.

These types of events tend to repeat themselves more frequently than expected, since different artists are seen in the eye of criticism when uploading content to their social networks or being seen on the street.

Without filters, makeup, designer clothes or luxurious hairstyles, showing their true selves, many women suffer this type of criticism.