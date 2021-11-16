Caesars opens a health and wellness center on the Las Vegas Strip for its employees

Caesars Entertainment and Premise Health, the direct healthcare provider and a portfolio company of OMERS, announced Thursday that opened a new wellness center on the Las Vegas Strip, which provides in-person and digital care to all eligible Caesars employees.

Caesars Health and Wellness Center is located in the center of The LINQ Hotel + Experience on the sixth floor of Verge Tower, Suite 100. Replaces the former Caesars Wellness Center, also managed by Premise Health and located on Flamingo Road. Caesars staff covered by the company-sponsored health plan and its dependents can use the new wellness center for primary care, physical therapy, dietitian services, and management of unsafe health conditions. All services are available in person or through video consultations.

The Caesars Health and Wellness Center team includes a medical director, a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, a licensed practical nurse, a physician assistant, a physical therapist, a registered nutritionist, and a health center administrator. The wellness center is free for employees and includes access to on-site fitness specialists and group exercise instructors at virtually no additional cost.

The wellness center allows members access to facilities 24/7 and offers personal training sessions from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Monday to Friday. The wellness center is open from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday and Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and from 7 am to 1 pm on Friday.

In an official press release, Sean McBurney, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment, discussed this new facility, saying, “Through our partnership with Premise Health, we are able to provide our team members with family-style care and service. The new wellness center was specifically designed to meet the needs of our dedicated members of the team, starting with moving to a more centralized location on the Strip. In addition, it offers longer hours and helpful services, including a bright and energizing 24-hour fitness center. “

Jami Doucette, MD, President of Premise Healthadded: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Caesars Entertainment through a renovated wellness center that enhances care for our members and their families. Our vision is to redefine the healthcare experience. We focus on delivering healthcare. to people as they need it and not as they know it, and we hope to continue to deliver on that promise. “