Britney Spears celebrates her freedom ending with 14 years of sobriety

Finally is free and Britney Spears (39) He has wanted celebrate it in an unexpected way: ending with 14 years of sobriety with a glass of champagne! The princess of pop has spent the weekend celebrating the end of his legal guardianship in privacy, but now he has once again reached for his account Instagram to publicly thank both his lawyer and all the fans for the support they have given him over the years until now, which he calls “the best day of his life“.

Britney has also revealed that last night she finally had her first glass of champagne “in the most beautiful restaurant anyone can imagine.” Those who heard the testimony that she shared last summer before the judge who was handling her case, will remember that the singer spoke at length about her non-voluntary admission rehabilitation and of the two years he spent attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous even though he wasn’t even drinking at the time. “And I should do it after everything they’ve put me through,” she assured.

However, it seems that the artist has decided to give up her abstemious life and start making up for lost time, even in sips, as in the song.

“I’m going to spend the next two months celebrating my freedom and my birthday. Let’s see, after 13 years … I think I’ve waited enough, “he proclaimed. In fact, another big change he has made in his life, well not huge, has been in his hair.

Britney is now more blonde, and although she has not told it, her hairdresser has said that they have made her highlights even lighter, to reflect the light that she now gives off with her regained freedom.

The best day of his life: laughter and tears

According to sources from her closest circle, the pop princess reacted to Judge Brenda Penny’s ruling with a mixture of “laughs and tears“, still unable to assimilate that he had finally regained his autonomy personal and financial after more than a decade at the mercy of his father, Jamie Spears, who by the way was in favor of ending this judicial arrangement as soon as the magistrate relieved him of his position.

“She cried and laughed at the same time. It was hard for her to understand that, after so many years, the nightmare it was finally over, “revealed an informant in conversation with People magazine.” She is very grateful to everyone who has helped her in this process, “she added, noting that for her, the day it was communicated that her freedom was real had become “the best day of his life“.

As soon as the news was officially communicated, Britney Spears took to her social networks to publish a video that portrayed a group of fans celebrating her ‘release’ with cheers and confetti, all of them located at the gates of the Californian court where a historic decision was made. Among many other things, Britney will be able to focus on her wedding preparations with Sam Asghari, who she said would only become her husband when she was a free woman.

“OMG I love my fans so much! It’s crazy, I think I’m going to spend the rest of the day crying. Best day in the world! Praise the Lord … Can I get an amen? #Britney released” She wrote full of happiness and exultant at the end of her particular ordeal.