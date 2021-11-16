Boxing: Eddy Reynoso despises potential fight between Benavidez and Canelo: “He has not achieved what people think”

ANDhe coach of Sal lvarez, Eddy Reynoso, I considered that David Benavidez, who seeks a fight against ‘Canelo’, has not yet achieved enough to rank among the so-called ‘great boxers’, so he does not believe that his pupil has to face him to be considered an undisputed champion by the people.

“No way (Canelo has to face Benavidez to be confirmed). The great boxers are the ones who beat champions. I think Benavidez is a good fighter, but even ah, for me it has not achieved what people believe “, the coach exposed in a meeting with the media.

Reynoso justified his words by questioning how many world champions Benavidez has faced, or how many championship defenses he has made.

“My respects to him, but look at how many world champions he has beaten him, how many defenses of his title he has done, how many unifications he has done. We are going to look for the challenges, we are going to look for the champions and we are going to look for the best for Sal’s career, and if the fight with Benavidez comes around, then welcome, it’s boxing and it’s business, “he completed.

Canelo lvarez looking for a fight in Guadalajara or the Azteca Stadium

On the other hand, the coach of Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez assured that Among his plans is to look for a fight on Jalisco soil or at the Azteca Stadium, a plan that for this 2021 they already planned to execute it in December.

“We would also like (a fight at the Azteca Stadium), it is the project we had for this year. We missed the December date, in which we want to do a fight in Mexico City or Guadalajara, is what we want. do next year. We want to fight in our land, where Sal debut “, complet.

