Boxer falls asleep standing after being knocked out

The strange reaction that boxer Terri Harper had after receiving a hook from Alycia Baumgardner went around the world

By: Redacción INFO7

November, 15, 2021 15:59

United Kingdom.- A strange situation occurred during a boxing function in the United Kingdom, after the triumph of American Alycia Baumgardner about the British Terri Harper.

It was during the fourth round of the battle, where Alycia knocked out Terri; however, the latter’s reaction caused astonishment among both attendees and viewers during the broadcast.

In the images of the streaming service DAZN you can see how after receiving a hook by Baumgardner, Harper was ‘frozen’, although she remained standing.

The camera captured how the boxer he stopped moving and even seemed to lose consciousness.

The image went around the world.