Bofo Bautista mocks Raúl Jiménez and asks for Chicharito

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/16/2021 15:10:09





One more to his list of “enemies”. The Bofo Bautista they never mince words and their social networks are often a minefield of critics for anyone with an Americanist past and this time it was up to Raul Jimenez, the current head of the Mexican team that arose from the Eagles and who seems to be not to the liking of the Chivas legend.

Through Instagram, el Bofo uploaded a meme with the unmistakable figure of Khaby lame, the Italian who is viral on TikTok thanks to his videos in which he “explains everything without saying anything” with a peculiar movement of his hands. In the image, Bautista compares Raúl Alonso Jiménez with two of the greats absent from Tri currently.

They are about Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández, who were the starting attackers for Mexico in the last World Cup in Russia 2018 and currently none appears in the calls, the LAFC by own decision to move away from the national team, while Chicharito is erased by Tata Martino for extra-court issues.

Why does Bofo criticize Raúl Jiménez?

Talk about Chicharito Hernandez is to refer to top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team, a striker who has scored in three World Cups different (2010. 2014 and 2018), while the emerged from America has two World Cup participations without annotations.

Currently, Raúl Jiménez has a goal in the Octagonal of Concacaf, recalling that he missed the first three games with El Tri due to a skull fracture suffered in a game with Wolverhampton in November 2020.

And to all this, what did the Bofo do in Selection?

Adolfo Bautista was listed as one of the most talented and irreverent players of Mexican soccer for more than a decade, punctually remembered for his passage with the Chivas and the Opening 2006 title in which he scored one of the goals on the Toluca court.

Unfortunately, he never endorsed his talent with the national jersey. At the time, Ricardo La Volpe cataloged it as one of his “greatest disappointments” and although he had revenge as part of the Tricolor that went to South Africa 2010, is remembered for having run less than the goalkeeper, Oscar Pérez, in the elimination game against Argentina.