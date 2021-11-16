BLACKPINK: Rosé and Rihanna met at the MET Gala 2021 | Asian culture

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
51

BLACKPINK’s Rosé rubbed shoulders with famous artists while attending the MET Gala 2021. Thanks to the advice of a fashion journalist, his encounter with the acclaimed Rihanna went viral on social media.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here