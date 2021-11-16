BLACKPINK: Rosé and Rihanna met at the MET Gala 2021 | Asian culture

BLACKPINK’s Rosé rubbed shoulders with famous artists while attending the MET Gala 2021. Thanks to the advice of a fashion journalist, his encounter with the acclaimed Rihanna went viral on social media.

The interpreter of “On the ground” It was one of the most anticipated at the fashion and art festival in the United States. Upon her arrival at the event as a companion to YSL designer Anthony Vacarello, fans cheered on her outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Although Rosé’s understated look at the MET Gala 2021 generated divided opinions, she was the most mentioned celebrity on Twitter throughout the event (according to Twitter Comms). Without hesitation, it caused a sensation.

Rosé after the MET Gala 2021. Photo: Instagram capture / @ roses_are_rosie

Rosé and Rihanna

The singer of South Korean origin coincided with Rihanna at the event. Fans were eager with curiosity for the possibility that the famous businesswoman and artist from Barbados would greet Rosé, who is a fan of his music.

Such an encounter was confirmed by Vogue journalist Keaton Kilde, who shared a couple of photos of the two interpreters in a casual conversation.

Vogue journalist shares interaction of Rosé and Rihanna. Photo: Twitter

Rosé and Rihanna at the MET Gala 2021. Photo: keatonkildebell on Twitter

Rosé smile while Rihanna She is captured from behind in the striking black suit she wore at the MET Gala. The images received more than 43,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

Rosé on Instagram

On September 15, the singer of BLACKPINK he let out his excitement for this dream interaction. Posting the photo on her Instagram stories, Rosé wrote: “The moment I died. I love you @badgalriri ”.

Rosé about her meeting with Rihanna. Photo: via Instagram Stories