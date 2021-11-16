Black Adam movie producer says Superman and Wonder Woman would have to join forces if they wanted to defeat Dwayne Johnson’s character

The new movie of DC, Black Adam, is generating a lot of expectations among fans and it is not for less, since the character that will play Dwayne Johnson, Not only does he have a reputation for being violent by nature, he is also incredibly powerful and recent statements by a producer of DC, say what Superman and wonder woman they would have to band together to beat Black Adam.

DC producer says Superman and Wonder Woman would have to fight together to beat Black Adam

The producer of the movie Black Adam, Hiram García, was interviewed by the site Thewrap, where he talked about the new movie of DC and how she plans to show the anti-hero, Black adam and it is that, in the words of his own Garcia, the person of Dwayne johnson will completely change the scale of power in the DCU:

When Dwayne Johnson makes his DC debut with “Black Adam” next year, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe will change forever. Hiram Garcia

As expected, after such a statement by the producer of Black Adam, the interviewer asked him if he would like to see a confrontation between the character of Dwayne johnson and Superman, what Garcia answered the following:

The truth is, there is a reason we say that when Black Adam enters the DC universe, the hierarchy of power will change. And there are very few established figures who could go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as it’s set right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and Superman as two characters that would have a chance, maybe if they work together, because hey… it’s Black Adam, right? Hiram Garcia

Black adam is scheduled to premiere next July 29, 2022 and promises to bring us a truly spectacular movie

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: NETFLIX DECIDED TO REMOVE A CHARACTER FROM ITS NEW SERIES AFTER THE ACTRESS WHO WAS GOING TO INTERPRET HIM DECLINED THAT HE REPRESENTED RACISM TOWARDS LATINOS

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.