Billie Eilish’s climate request ahead of the COP26 summit

The global climate summit, hosted by the British prime minister Boris johnson, begins in Glasgow on October 31st.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the required global actions on the environmental climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said. “We must come together and speak up to save our planet, not just for ourselves, but for our future generations, and we need urgent and urgent action now and work together as one. “

Britain has seen the summit as the last great opportunity for countries to commit to take steps to curb rising temperatures.

“Courage. That is what the leaders of our world need more than anything. The decisions you make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in the history of our planet, “said Wilson.

Arctic Basecamp was founded by Gail whiteman, a social scientist who studies how decision makers make sense of environmental threats like climate change. The group has established a camp for scientists at the World Economic Forum in Davos and will attend the COP26 summit.

“This is a crisis and the Arctic is sounding the alarm. It is time for world leaders to come together to create real change that ensures a secure future for humanity “Whiteman said in a statement.