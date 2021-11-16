Billie Eilish confesses the ‘sad’ reason why she dyed blonde

Billie Eilish has decided to confess the truth behind her decision last March to dye her hair platinum blonde. Six months ago the singer unleashed the madness among her millions of followers of everything with a radical change of look with which her characteristic fluorescent green hair was left behind.

A few weeks after surprising with her new hairstyle, the 19-year-old artist explained to Ellen De Generes how this change came about. “I do not know what happened to me. I saw a montage of a fan when he had green hair. It was a photo of me and she edited it with blonde hair and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy! I want it! So I thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through a lot. I thought I would burn it if I tried, but I did! ”He said.





During these months the singer has always said that the change had been motivated by a follower but the reality is a little different. Billie has confessed to the magazine ‘Elle’ the sad reason why she decided to break with her iconic look that has marked her first years as an artist.

Billie says she feels better with her blonde hair than with the fluorine green color that has marked her beginnings in the music industry

As the young woman herself reveals, the photo of her fan did encourage her to try this change, but not in order to seek a new artistic image but rather to go unnoticed. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was obviously me. I wanted anonymity, ”Eilish confesses.

In addition, the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’ explains what happened the first time she left home with her new blonde hair. “I went to the park with a friend and I said, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and the stalkers that I have had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’re fine. Nothing is going to happen. ‘ And I took off the hood and I felt like a new person, “he says.

In the same interview, Billie also sends the message to her fans that she is still the same person but with a new look that makes her feel better. “The other day I posted a video of when I had green hair and I saw people say that they missed that Billie. I’m still me ”, he says.