Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus: from friendship to the rumor of Billey’s birth | Music

Their friendship has been simmering in recent months to become one of the most popular BFF couples on the current American music scene. We talk about Billie eilish and of Miley Cyrus after the images that appeared a few days ago within the party organized at LACMA Art and Film 2021 that have sparked rumors of a possible collaboration.

Obviously there is no official confirmation by either party. It seems clear that if we are talking about an imminent job it could not be for Los Angeles since they have just released their second studio album, Happier than ever. Another different thing would be for a future Miley Cyrus record project that has not published an album since Plastic hearts (2020).

In order to prepare her audience and to warm up the atmosphere for the future launch, Miley Cyrus has reopened the domain she owns and which was one of her first information points (MileyWorld) when she began to publish her songs under her own name after ‘shedding’ Hannah Montana’s skin back in 2007.

Their good relationship begins to be notorious and public after the version that Cyrus made of the song My future by Eilish in a show for the BBC. It was then that the head of Bad Guys decided to give her some flowers with a note in which he said: “Miley, thank you very much for your sweet cover of My Future. Hopefully one day we can meet when this is all over. With love, Billie.”

The detail did not remain in the private sphere and Miley did not hesitate to upload the image of the bouquet: “The rockstar Billie Eilish arrives with the most beautiful bouquet of flowers !! You have made my day !! I appreciate you and your art! ! ” the singer posted on her Instagram account.

A simple message that sparked a friendship that continues to this day and that has grown little by little between two young and talented artists. So much so that their presence under one roof has triggered rumors that a duet is underway.

And as always happens in this type of case, it will take time to know if they are just rumors or there is something else as the eldest of the Cyrus clan dropped: “By the way, you do not want to know what I, Hails and Billie were talking about.”

If what we are imagining would be fulfilled Miley’s dream as she confessed to the British edition of Vogue magazine: “There are always new emerging artists who are very interesting. I love Billie Eilish. I think she is incredibly cool. I love her. I love her way of communicating. I would love to work with her in the future” answered the singer to the question with whom she would be interested in joining her voice.

Two different ways of understanding music. Two almost opposite attitudes about sex, pop, drugs, etc, but whose musical result (which in the end is what interests us) can be spectacular. And we already have the ombre for both: Billey.