Best Anne Hathaway Haircuts You Can Copy

In addition to the most elegant haircuts to be worn in fall 2021, there is a famous one that has always been the epitome of the hairstyles elegant for mature and confident women, and it is Anne Hathaway. The actress who turns 49 this November 12 has shown chameleonic skills to use different haircuts, and if we can learn something, it is that we should never fear a radical change in the hair – even if it is a rebellious mane.
Best Anne Hathaway Haircuts for Mature Women
Thanks to the versatility of this actress and her openness to talk about her hair changes, we collect her best haircuts that can be inspiration for your next style.
The dark chocolate tone is ideal for women over 30 years old, as it is elegant and solid, as well as suitable for any skin tone. Don’t be afraid to grow your hair long and go for a wavy consistency like beach waves, to do this cut it into layers.
Give the bob cut a soft texture to sharpen the cheeks and give the look more openness; It is a classic style for any woman who wants a mane that is both sophisticated and flirtatious.
Give the classic pixie a twist by combing it back and up. It is a perfect style to lengthen the face and give volume to the cheekbones and chin. You can also play with the combination of accessories (brooches, headbands, scarves and more).
Very straight hair doesn’t have to be boring; You can wear brown and caramel highlights to give it optical movement, and tuck it behind the ears to highlight the face.
The ideal style for styling Chinese hair in ‘tousled’ style. Play with the strands in the open air, let the curls act naturally and tie lightly back to make your face stand out.
If you don’t want to cut your hair in layers, go for the short bob of neutral length to make it more elegant. You can side it to give volume to the short hair, and it is easy to style on a day-to-day basis.
If you have thick and unruly hair, give it a twist with this medium cut (for better control) and wavy to take advantage of the movement of this amount of hair.
There is never a fault with waves in your hair. Get inspired by this bob cut to give your hair volume and luminosity; perfect for a round face and to show off many accessories.
The swept pixie or swept pixie is perfect for women who love to wear their hair short and have a sharp face. It’s a fearless cut (in a good way) that will always look neat and well-groomed.
Make your mane rejuvenate by adding a couple of golden highlights or light caramel; the shaggy cut is comfortable to style and suitable for thick or difficult to fit hair.
The French bob can have bangs, but if you prefer it straight, it is also worth it. This model is shorter than the typical chin-length bob and is fashionable among mature women who want to give their style a twist.
This look is straight and simple with no fuss. It is ideal to wear it with different colored highlights to give it volume to the eye and try to cut it in a straight line, without layers.
This cut does not go out of style; Unlike the upturned pixie, comb it down to trim the forehead, give volume to the cheekbones and highlight your lips. Elegant and chic!