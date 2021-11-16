Benito Floro says it was a watershed for Canada and gives Mexico advice on its next rival

Benito Floro claimed to be part of the growth of Canada, a selection that currently ranks third in the Concacaf octagonal.

Benito floro admitted that he has been a watershed for what is today the Canada selection and affirmed that the federation of that country was smart to take “a little” of what he left in his stay as technical director, a position he held between 2013 and 2016.

“After three and a half years working there, it was logical that we left a teaching. There was no league, we had to look for young boys in the academies and veterans who were in Europe. The team really went little by little, but the fundamentals came later ”.

I affirm that Canada has taken giant steps in football: “With another spirit in the federation and with a good coach, it has been easier to achieve that possibility of being a more competitive team.”

In addition, Benito floro He expressed: “Undoubtedly there is an increase in quality due to the good work, because of the federation now, because of the coach and because they were also intelligent in learning a little from what we left them there.”

Benito Floro sends advice to Mexico on the Canadian team, its next opponent in the octagonal. Getty Images

He did not hesitate to state that those with the maple leaf, “little by little they have progressed and have all the illusion in the world of playing a game. World. Hopefully in theirs, they have a good base and a good team ”.

Benito floro He also explained that “the Federation of Canada, its members, from the president to the last manager, have always worked well. What happens is that one thing is to maintain a very good federation, which is extraordinary in every way, and another is to capture a more competitive game idea. Logically also, finding footballers, because by not having a league like they do now, it made it more difficult ”.

Mexico should not be trusted to Canada

On the other hand, Floro warned that although he does not know much about the current situation of the two teams, the Mexican team you should not go out to play with overconfidence.

“Mexico You should not trust a team that has been less strong than him just a few years ago … He will not, I imagine, because everyone knows what it means to go to a World Cup, but if they had that failure that Canada he will be an easy rival, he would be wrong ”.