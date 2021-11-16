Ben Affleck & Matt Damon to Produce Epidemic Camouflaged Alien Invasion Series

Thanks to the contributions of Deadline Hollywood, this new project that affects both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon has become known

In the current age in which we find ourselves it seems that there are not enough ideas in the companies to carry out different projects. No matter where you look, all the companies in charge of making audiovisual content do not stop having some idea about it, already whether they are adaptations of creations from other media or new ideas from the mind of a screenwriter. Be that as it may, it seems that this has no end and fixating on reality can sometimes be a good way to get inspired.

Thanks to some statements in Deadline Hollywood, we learned that actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are in a project about a sci-fi series. It all would have come from a partnership between the production company Portal A and that of the two actors, known as Pearl Street Films. Both would have reached an agreement to bring us a new series, taking advantage of the pull that they have generated in recent years.

With no title yet to be mentioned, this new series will be a sci-fi action horror drama to be set in Atlanta. Everything will start with an alien invasion, which will be camouflaged as if it were a real epidemic, following in the footsteps of two sisters, a paramedic and a microbiologist who They will realize all this and will try to prevent this invasion from spreading. The story arose from the hand of Kholi Hicks, being developed by Brittany Turner and receiving collaboration from Jeff Howard, all from Pearl Street Films.

The collaboration between both companies already has been in charge of being able to announce all this through streaming platforms that they already used. Taking advantage of the pull in young people that Portal A is having is a great idea to to be able to explore this topic and inquire into something so close. However, little else has been known about the subject, but all the latest that both Affleck and Damon are producing usually has its pull. What do you expect from this new idea?