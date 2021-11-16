Ben Affleck doesn’t want history to repeat itself; this time he won’t let go of JLo

The second chapter of this love story is now written in real time, since it began a few months ago, and it seems to have been designed by the two lovers to avoid repeating any mistakes of the past. For now, Jennifer and Ben try to carry their romance with as much discretion as possible or, at least, abstracting themselves from the gossip and debate that it has generated in public opinion.

Both are taking advantage of the summer to spend together as much time as possible and, also, so that their children begin to get to know each other better.

Although close sources assured just a few days ago that the Bronx diva and the actor were in no hurry to formalize their relationship, on the other hand images that portrayed them looking for a house in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Hills have already transcended. As if that weren’t enough, this week the interpreter was seen looking very carefully at the window of a jewelry store from the always sophisticated Tiffany’s chain. Is the artist preparing to ask his JLo again?