‘Because of the group quality, we did not deserve to be in Repechage’

Soccer is giving another chance to Blue Cross, as he will have the opportunity to use his last bullet in front of Monterrey to be able to dream of the two-time championship, because to Rafael Baca, The Machine He is capable of achieving great things if they go out to play together and not fail again in one more tournament.

“It is the last bullet we have and we are already focused on the game of Monterrey Knowing the importance of what it represents (to face him), I think the group did not deserve it (to play Repechage) because of the quality and because of what the last tournament was shown, “said the celestial midfielder.

On the other hand, the Michoacan insisted that Machine has enough weapons to continue making history and obtain the two-time championship, being the set of Javier Aguirre your first hurdle to get into the League.

“Yes, of course. We have the team, this is the same group that came out champion so that we can achieve it, yes. Another thing is that we have to be realistic that obviously it was not the season that was expected with the group that we have, I think that in these instances we had to be already qualified waiting for the Quarter (Final) “, he indicated.

However, there is also the other side of the coin and the cement manufacturers know that they owe a debt to their fans, since the opportunity to fight for the two-time championship is in their hands depending on the result they get next weekend in the previous match. to Big party.

“The debt is more of us who have stopped doing many things. For example, those selected, injuries, at the end of the day you have to face things as they present themselves at that time.

“We have stopped doing many things and at the end of the day it has been an irregular tournament that this group does not deserve because of the quality it has and because of what we showed in the previous tournament and here in Cruz Azul it is measured with a very high bar either you are a champion or it is a failure, “he added.

Finally, after talking about the union that the Cruzazulinos maintain, Rafael Baca assured that they will need the support of their fans in one of the most important matches after they were sanctioned with a veto match, after the homophobic cry that was heard when they played against Lion at Aztec stadium.

“The fans are very important. At the end of the day I think they are the push when the team uses that external help to encourage us, so the fans will be missed, but we have to focus on the game because it would be very unfortunate to remain out of the Big party and knowing that our fans did not have the opportunity to be there encouraging us, “he concluded.

