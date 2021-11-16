Batman actor reveals he fell asleep while filming a scene

When it comes to determining which is the best comic book movie ever, Christopher Nolan’s trilogy is almost always in the conversation, but apparently his cast might not think so, as Christian Bale fell asleep during ‘Batman Begins’ .

Not only is it one of the best works of the genre, but it is also among the most influential blockbusters of the 21st century.

It is easy to determine the effect he had on Hollywood after his arrival, based solely on the number of dark and gritty reboots that were released in the aftermath.

However, most people don’t know all the interesting behind-the-scenes stories in the production of the first installment as Christian Bale fell asleep during ‘Batman Begins’ and the tapes.

The actor fell asleep during the filming of one of the scenes, the movie has a scene with Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman in which he wakes up in bed and finds them waiting for him.

Although it turns out that he actually fell asleep at the time, only for Caine to punch him in the ribs to get him up.

“In the scene, I was supposed to be waking up, so I lay down and fell asleep. And I didn’t hear ‘action’. So Michael and Morgan were talking, and I had to participate. I woke up to Michael Caine hitting me in the ribs and saying, ‘Look at that! He has fallen asleep ‘Bale said.

Of course, Bale is known for his extreme dedication to getting into character, but this was certainly unintentional on his part.. However, it is a funny anecdote that makes ‘Batman Begins’ and everything it offers that much more special.

In fact, even after so many years since its release, it is still at a level that very few comic book movies have managed to achieve.