Ávila hosts Mycoforum, an international meeting for entrepreneurship and mycological innovation

The Provincial Council of Ávila, the Junta de Castilla y León and the European Association for Territorial Cooperation, European Mycological Institute (EMI) CoR – European Mycological Institute – European Institute of Mycology (europa.eu), will organize in Ávila (Spain) on November 16 from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (CET) Mycoforum (www.mycoforum.com), an international event that aims to facilitate the exchange of scientific-technical knowledge between Mycological Parks / territories and promote the responsible use of forest mycological resources as an engine of rural development in Europe. It is a hybrid event (face-to-face / online) that can be attended in person for free or viewed live on YouTube.

The day is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship in rural areas and is structured in 3 sessions. The first session will revolve around the prospect of innovation in mycology with international speakers such as Richard Jeannotte from Biopterre, Québec- Canada, who will explain the potential of fungi and mycotechnologies, Eva Guillamón from the Center for Food Quality (INIA – Spain) who will talk about the role of mushrooms in a more responsible and healthy diet, Joaquín Latorre Minguell from the European Mycological Institute, who will address issues on mycotourism and its relationship with the environment, the individual and other tourism products and Taylor Reid, from the Culinary Institute of America in New York, which will explain the role of mushrooms in the gastronomy of the future.

Likewise, the second session will present real cases of business models based on mycological resources from different approaches such as: the creation of new generation materials through the biofabrication of mycelium (Ecovative Design, Green Island, USA); innovation in the marketing of mushrooms (Trufbox Innovation, Soria, Spain); the sustainable cultivation of edible wild mushrooms (Mycotree, New Zealand), the use of the biological properties of mushrooms to improve plant health (MYCEA Montpellier, France); fungi as fertilizers (Rooteco Agricultures, SL, Palencia, Spain) or the cultivation of the desert truffle (Thader- BioTechnology, Murcia, Spain).

Examples of communication and dissemination companies from the fungi kingdom such as Cesta y Setas de Valencia (Spain) will be studied, we will learn how to guide mycotourists through the forest with a Spanish company of active tourism from Soria (Biosphere) and we will listen to Chef María José Meda, from El Batán restaurant, with a Michelin Star, on how he understands mycological gastronomy.

During the afternoon, the structuring of the public-private sector will be addressed to improve fungal innovation. For this, the Association www.fungigo.es will be presented, focused on the sustainable and inclusive management and the valorization of the mycological resource, the opportunities of European Cooperation from the European Mycological Institute (EMI), the possibilities in gastronomic innovation from the Basque Culinary Center (BCC) of San Sebastián and the Atades-Gardeniers Culturfungi project.

To stimulate business ideas based on the mycological resources of the territory and guide future entrepreneurs, the session will have the support of technicians from the Aula Dei Foundation Science and Technology Park, Zaragoza

In-person registration can be done through the website www.mycoforum.com or by going directly on the day of the event. Admission is free until full capacity is reached.