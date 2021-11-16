Ariana Grande’s tremendous scare: a man tries to enter her house with a knife | Love 40

Being one of the most internationally recognized artists has its pros and cons. You win the affection of millions of fans, but not all of them are as you imagine.

Ariana Grande is one of those artists who have recently encountered the dark side of fame. The artist has received a great scare in her own Hollywood home and in the middle of the night.

According to the TMZ medium, A 23-year-old has been arrested after being found outside the artist’s home at around two in the morning. When they asked him to leave the place, He pulled out a knife that he carried with him. Finally he was arrested.

Apparently when Aaron Brown, the one arrested, He asked security to let him in to see the young singer. She then asked him to leave and he refused, drawing his gun. Los Angeles police rushed to the scene and arrested Brown.

At the moment it is unknown if Ariana herself was in her Hollywood home when this happened. As they have revealed to the media, he never came out during the altercation. But whether or not he was inside, he had to go through a great scare when he heard the news.

“Our sources for Ariana say that she has requested a temporary restraining order against Brown, and the judge granted her one until the next hearing.”says TMZ. Aaron faces a felony charge for brandishing in the incident.

The truth is that Ariana is not the only one who has faced these types of situations. Without going any further, Taylor Swift also had to go through two big scares on her property. One of them occurred in 2018 when a masked man, with a knife and a rope, was prowling around the artist’s house. Fortunately, she was not there.

Swift’s other altercation occurred in 2019 when another man showed up at her home making it clear to officers that he was “going to marry” her. Fortunately, he had no weapons on him. Both this and the previous one were arrested.

As we mentioned in previous lines, fame has this dark side promoted by many. But the important thing is that all these incidents end in a scare. At the moment Ariana has not given any statement about it.