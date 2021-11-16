Ariana Grande’s face sets the networks on fire with her latest viral image: “Is it you? I hadn’t recognized you ”| Fashion and Beauty

Ariana Grande made the news a few days ago by recreation of the iconic style that Jennifer Garner had worn in the movie The Dream of My Life. However, the ball of those viral photographs has continued to roll and has ended in a totally unexpected debate for the soloist from Boca Ratón (Florida, United States). Has any cosmetic retouching been done on the face?

The beautiful colored Versace dress with which the American soloist wanted to pay tribute to the 2004 feature film, even imitating the hairstyle of the protagonist Jenna Rink has taken a back seat in the debate of why the singer appears so different from her latest images known.

The speculations, as we said, point to a possible aesthetic retouch but the theories also refer to the possibility of using a filter or a makeup session so successful that it has changed Ariana Grande’s usual features.

“She’s very weird”, “I hadn’t recognized her”, “Ariana, is that you?”, “Has there been any retouching?”, “She looks more and more like Madison Beer”, “She’s back to her old self, please “or” it was hard for me to recognize her “have been some of the comments that different followers of their social networks left in the comments of the publications where Ariana showed her new look.

Cheekbones, nose, lips and chin seem the most different points from their usual features that we have seen in these images that have been around the world. And although at first this new image of Ariana Grande may surprise us, far from what we were used to, it is clear that she has also received praise and affection from her fandom.

“Well, I see her beautiful”, “No operation has been done”, “She is more spectacular than ever”, “You are a goddess”, “The beauty in person”, “I love this girl” or “You look great this new image “were other comments that we have been able to read on social networks.

And what do you think of the new image of Ariana Grande? Do you think he has undergone surgery to get a little touch-ups despite his youth? Or are you one of those who think that everything is due to a very successful makeup session?