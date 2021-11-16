Ariana Grande Returns To The Screen Along With An All-Star Cast Led By Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio And Meryl Streep | Television | Entertainment

It is about the comedy ‘Do not look up’ to premiere on Netflix on December 24. Also in the cast are Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett.

As it happened in Little women (2019) or in the unforgettable the Avengers (2012), Don’t look up (2021) it also hits the screens with a stellar cast. The new Netflix movie has brought together Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio like the protagonists of a science fiction comedy, in the company of the safety pins Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ron Perlman. The production also marks the return of the singer Ariana Grande as an actress.

The story has been written and produced by Adam McKay, recognized for being one of the main screenwriters of Ant-Man and producer of Vice and the winner of the Oscar for The Great Bet, as the best adapted script in 2016.

The latest trailer for the film just arrived today, as a teaser clip, titled Sit well and evaluate shows cast members Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence looking almost unrecognizable in their roles as astronomers Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky.

Mery Streep stars as Janie Orlean, President of the United States, in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which will premiere on Netflix on December 24. Photo: Internet

Working to warn the world of a comet threatening to destroy Earth, the couple sit in a meeting at the White House alongside President Janie Orlean, played by Meryl Streep, and her son and chief of staff Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill ). Everything is equal parts tense and darkly funny.

Actor Timothee Chalamet will play an important role in the plot. Photo: Internet

Netflix also released the first official trailer for Don’t look up (Don’t look up) in early September. The film will be released in theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24, 2021.