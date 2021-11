Ariana Grande joins Fortnite’s Halloween event

Fortnite adds big names to your universe. And to celebrate Halloween, the popular American singer Ariana Grande arrives at a new game event that is now active for all users.

The event in question is called Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen (in Spanish it receives the extensive official title of Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Wrath of the Cube Queen). In terms of gameplay, the map now has a series of cubes in the center from which groups of new special enemies appear for the occasion.

The event includes a series of missions and a mode called Stampede of the horde, that when completed will deliver rewards such as loading screens, graffiti and others. In this mode you can use the skin Ariana Grande in space traveler mode, “the greatest monster hunter in the galaxy,” according to the game’s official site.

In addition to Ariana Grande, there will be an object based on the new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which opens next November. Since the spirit theme has a lot to do with this Halloween event, a Containment Specialist card was added to the game, which will allow “to deploy seismographs, exterminate minimal marshmallows and much more” and which will give as a gift an accessory for the backpack with the ghostbusters logo.

This new content from Fortnite It is available from now until November 2. And as is customary in the temporary and seasonal events of Fortnite, special rewards and prizes can be obtained while the event is active; once finished, the opportunity will be gone.

Editor’s Recommendations