Antonio Giovinazzi vindicates himself after losing his seat

A Chronicle of a Death Foretold. Italy is once again without drivers in Formula 1 after confirming the arrival of Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo in what is currently the seat of Antonio Giovinazzi and the only seat that remained to be confirmed for 2022.

Three seasons in F1

Giovinazzi, who trusted until the end in his possibilities to be present again in the 2022 season, has launched a message on social networks after knowing that he has finally run out of place. In it, he vindicates talent and regrets that money sometimes comes before this type of decision.

“F1 is talent, car, risk, speed. But she also knows how to be ruthless when money dictates the rules. I believe in the small and big victories achieved thanks to the means themselves. This was my first photo in Formula 1, the last one has yet to be taken. “, affirmed the Italian pilot.

Antonio caught the attention of the Formula 1 world in 2016, when he entered the GP2 Series supported by the Sean Gelael family, who have taken him on the fly in promotional formulas while he was coaching the Indonesian driver. In his first year in the category he managed to be runner-up, losing the title to his teammate, Frenchman Pierre Gasly, by just eight points.

At that time, Ferrari, Maurizio Arrivabene’s new Ferrari, took on the responsibility of supporting the only Italian driver who seemed capable of making it to Formula 1, entering the Ferrari Drivers Academy. Due to circumstances of fate, and taking advantage of an injury to Pascal Wehrlein, Antonio made his F1 debut in 2017, at Sauber, leaving a very good taste in his mouth in Australia, and not so good in China, where he suffered two accidents before Wehrlein resumed his seat .

Ferrari put together an ambitious testing program for him with the Haas team, doing numerous free practice sessions throughout the year. Everything indicated that Giovinazzi would make the jump to starting driver in 2018, however, an emerging talent within the Ferrari Drivers Academy overtook him on the right; Charles Leclerc.

For this reason, in 2018 he repeated an extensive test and free practice program, awaiting the great moment that finally arrived in 2019, inheriting precisely the seat of Charles Leclerc at Sauber, now Alfa Romeo.

Possible future in Hypercar

Although Giovinazzi has not hesitated to talk about talent, the truth is that his results have not been very striking. In three years, he has accumulated 19 points, and beyond the fifth achieved in Brazil 2019, he has not surpassed the ninth place. Already in 2020 it generated some noise due to the number of small errors that squandered any possibility of scoring points.

