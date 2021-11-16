Announce vaccination of minors between 15 and 17 years without comorbidities

The Ministry of Health (SSa) will initiate the vaccination against Covid-19 for minors from 15 to 17 years old without comorbidities, so as of Friday, November 19, the pre-registration will be opened in the mivacuna.salud.mx portal in order to carry out the planning.

“Now we would incorporate girls and boys from 15 to 17 years that do not have comorbidities, in addition to what is already open. Starting this Friday, November 19, we open the pre-registration in the mivacuna.salud.mx portal, it is important to pre-register, that helps us to plan and then the units of vacuum by federal entity according to these groups ”, informed the federal agency.

Requirements for pre-registration of minors between 15 and 17 years of age

The agency released the data required to perform the pre-registration of the under 15 to 17 years Through the page

mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

as of Friday, November 19.

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Entity

Municipality

Zip code (optional)

Contact numbers (10 digits)

Contact emails

The agency specified that the call will be in accordance with the age groups of the National Vaccination Plan and the federal entity.

In the morning press conference from the National Palace, the agency indicated that the strategy of

vaccination



against Covid-19 continues and that at this time, second doses should be covered for the adult population, particularly in 15 states where there is a dispersed population.

The second is that from mobile brigades the vaccines will be offered to those who could not travel to receive them and thirdly, it is to motivate the vaccination of pregnant women with doses of Covid-19 and Influenza and, fourthly, to continue with the vaccination of minors from 12 to 17 years with comorbidities, because it has only approached less than 10 percent of the million that was expected.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion reported that week 44 opened with a 7 percent reduction in the incidence of Covid-19 and that they already add 16 weeks of reduction of the epidemic, while hospitalization is down with almost 90 percent reduction.

On

vaccination

, reported that 75 million Mexicans have already been vaccinated, 84 percent with a complete scheme and 16 percent with recently applied schemes, and there are six states with coverage below 80 percent where coverage efforts are focused.

Releases Cofepris oncological drugs

Previously, the head of the SSa, Jorge Alcocer, reported that the pieces of medicines requested in order of supply as of October 15 reach 670 million 81 thousand 914 pieces and 53 million 834 thousand 931 pieces have been delivered to state warehouses at 15 of November.

He announced that next week the strengthening of the logistics of drug distribution will be presented and announced that on November 12 and 13 the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) released 94,822 oncological drugs purchased in Korea and Cuba.