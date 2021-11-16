Anne Hathaway wears a white dress and hat on the set of WeCrashed

On more than one occasion, Anne Hathaway perfectly embodies those recurring thoughts that tend to cross my fashionista mind every day. I refer to the imperious construction of a timeless closet that allows us to store much less garments without leaving aside the factor of quality and origin.

So in these times that we seek to perpetuate an extremely versatile, useful and formidable wardrobe, the American actress, Anne Hathaway, becomes the perfect summer canvas that illustrates us with its masterful and timeless conjunctions, which in recent months have been in charge of sealing the formula for wearing minidresses with ankle boots in summer, as well as interlacing jazz pants with tennis shoes and a T-shirt that can be assembled with practically any garment in the closet.

Anne Hathaway in a dress and hat on the set of ‘WeCrashed’

Anne Hathaway in a dress and hat on the set of ‘WeCrashed’. James DevaneyGC Images

While sharing a filming set with actor Jared Leto in the new series Apple TV + ‘WeCrashed’, Anne Hathaway What Rebekah Neumann, she was dressed in a midi shirt dress in a white tone that was characterized by vertical seams in a baby blue tone. The garment, which was immersed in a scene in the coastal area of ​​Atlantic Beach, in New York, revealed its more casual side by showing itself without any accentuation at the waist, as well as accessories such as a hat and sunglasses with white frame ended up encapsulating its more relaxed aspect for a coastal environment.

A shirt dress like the one you have worn Anne Hathaway has previously walked the Altuzarra spring-summer 2021 runway in a pristine white hue, has been shown alongside pants of the same hue and in a ‘curtain reveal’ effect at the Coperni summer presentation, and has also been immortalized with quirky sleeves in the Alexander McQueen collection.

The secret behind investing in a dress shirt timeless lies in the choice of accessories, which for an afternoon on a paradisiacal beach can consist of flat sandals and sunglasses, while with sensible high heels, belt, statement bag and earrings in a golden hue, the outfit It transforms to attend a meeting or an event in the city.