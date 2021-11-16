Anne Hathaway: the spoiled Hollywood princess who was scammed by her boyfriend

The meteoric race of the Oscar-winning actress, Anne Hathaway, It has been consolidated thanks to its charisma, sympathy, tables on stage and of course its beauty. Throughout his journey through the film sets, he has shown leadership and mettle, whether it be by giving life to a beautiful princess, to one of the most important villains in the Universe of Batman (Catwoman), passing through an effective and dedicated entrepreneur along with Roberto de Niro or a reputable and highly effective scammer along with seven other thieves.

Definitely Anne is characterized by giving itself the opportunity to interpret different roles, which has given an aura of quality to the projects in which it participates (and of course millions of dollars in her pocket and for the producers), however, like everyone else, being a young woman fell into the trap of disloyalty and discredit, thanks to the impudence of one of her ex-boyfriends.

How did your ex-boyfriend scam Hathaway?

It all started in 2004, when Anne He was 21 years old (November 12), his youth and confidence in people was on the test, there was nothing to fear, he was a public figure who perceived himself as someone calm and very focused, however, that was taken advantage of by his ex-partner, the Italian Raffaello Follieri.

Follieri was involved in real estate, moved among the business elite in various parts of the world and had a subtle ‘bait’ to attract girls (like Anne), he was dedicated (or so he said) to altruistic works to through his own foundation.

Those credentials allowed him to open the doors of the heart of Hathaway, In response, the philanthropist filled her with compliments, expensive gifts, trips and the entrance to an exclusive agenda in which she met personalities such as the former president Bill clinton, the designer Oscar de la Renta and even His Holiness The Pope, whom he met through the contacts that Foliieri had with the Vatican, specifically with the cardinal Angelo Sodano.

That relationship allowed Follieri make financial connections for the management of real estate of the Vatican itself in the United States, under his sleeve he had a sympathy and charisma that opened the doors for him and years later the authorities investigating his case as a fraudster and money launderer, indicated that his personality opened the doors for him to gain the trust of several of his clients with the tale of charities and then swindle them.

Right at that moment of ‘all-proof prosperity’ came Hathaway, the own Follieri He admitted years after being released from prison that he needed to have a renowned figure by his side to establish a kind of virtuous bond in which he appeared as a great philanthropist and his beautiful girlfriend as the ideal couple accompanying their works of ‘charity’.

The couple formed by Anne Hathaway and Raffaelo Follieri in 2005. (Photo: AP)

The prince who became the beast

And like all princess stories, in the case of the actress, her prince became the beast, when irregular movements were discovered just when the Cardinal Sodano retired and left his position within the VaticanFrom then on, Follieri appeared in the sights of the Treasury and in 2008 he was arrested on charges of conspiracy, money laundering and fraud, being as a couple of Hathaway.

The blow for the actress was devastating, she immediately placed herself in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ and was required by the authorities of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to give a statement and provide sufficient evidence to dissociate himself from who until that moment the couple had an idea, however, in the end he had to decide and chose to cooperate and forget about the Italian.

Federal authorities did not find any evidence that the actress has been aware of her partner’s ‘shady deals’, however, the halo of suspicion remained on her for a long time, mainly because her critics always thought that it was not possible that she did not realize the ostentatious gifts, trips by private jet, properties and in general the world of Italian eccentricities, which is not so common (unless you are Mexican and are willing to give bags of millions of pesos).

The scandal plunged the young actress into depression for a long time, in statements made in the media, she pointed out that she felt very foolish for not realizing the situation, however, with the support of her friends and family she was able to get ahead and certainly with the support of her current husband, the actor Adam shulman with whom he has two children.

“Initially, I felt like a fool, and I expected everyone to judge me, but something else happened. My family, my friends, and even strangers gave me compassion. It helped me get through it all. It was a bad relationship and a breakup that I was very ashamed ”

Years later, a ‘repentant’ Follieri noted during an interview that he wished the best to AnneHe even said that he would have liked to get her back since she always behaved very well with him and warned that she had nothing to do with his business (at least a sign of good faith), the above did not detract culpability and since then, the actress never referred to the matter.

