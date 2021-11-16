An HBO Max special will reunite actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint for 20 years of Harry Potter

It will be with director Chris Columbus and some other members of the cast for this special for a new anniversary of the franchise.

20 years of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

HBO Max will premiere on January 1, 2022 the special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise film, “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

The special one “It will tell a delightful making-of story through in-depth interviews and all-new cast conversations.”

The idea of ​​the special event is to bring together the actors who were part of the Harry Potter film universe with Chris Columbus in charge of directing The Philosopher’s Stone, The Secret Chamber and The Prisoner of Azkaban, that is why will be the trio of magicians Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

To this will be added Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

It will also air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network channels in the spring of 2022, and the idea is for it to be before the debut of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.”