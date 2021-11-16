Amber Heard remembers when and why she revealed she had a girlfriend

In 2010, when Amber Heard She was still considered a young promise in the film mecca, the actress made the decision to publicly present her then girlfriend, the photographer Tasya van Ree, during the event for the twenty-fifth anniversary of GLAAD by refusing to be part of the problem against which that organization fights: the lack of visibility or the negative image that the LGBTQ + community is offered in the media.

From that moment on, she had to deal with the suspicion of all those who believed that she was throwing her career overboard by revealing her bisexuality and the inconveniences of being limited by a label that she did not choose and with which she does not fully identify. . Despite this, he has never regretted the decision he made.





“It was a time when my colleagues in the profession had begun to demand more and more that their privacy be respected, and at the same time being bisexual had become something of a taboo. The point is that not talking about something is the same as admitting that deep down it is wrong, but I knew it was not bad at all. So I decided to tell my story, to describe reality in a sincere way and to offer young people, or whoever it was, someone with whom they could identify, because in my generation we had no one as a reference. Who knows, maybe a person managed to feel a little less out of place thanks to me “, he assured in an interview with the magazine IO Donna.

Although Amber -that he broke off his relationship with Tanya in 2012 and was briefly married to Johnny depp– He would prefer to keep his private life away from media attention, including his romances, in his situation he considers a kind of moral “responsibility” to contribute to making the world a better place as much as possible, which implies not hiding any of Your partners.

“The most wonderful thing about this job is that it offers me a very important platform, and I have the opportunity to give something back. The least I can do is talk about justice or get my papers to have a positive impact, “he argued.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images