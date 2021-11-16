Amanda Seyfried shows her son for the first time during an interview

Amanda seyfried She has been a well-known actress for many years, and in her career there are titles like ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Bad Girls’ or ‘Les Miserables’.

Recently Willie Geist, a well-known American journalist, conducted an interview with Amanda on the ‘Today’ program, where he was told about the actress’ latest project: the film ‘Mank’, which is nominated in several categories for an Oscar. Without expecting it, the actress’s baby, just six months old, appeared by surprise when the interview was about to conclude. Amanda ended the talk sitting next to her baby. You can see the tender moment from minute 6:30.

Married to Thomas Sadoski, the actress has always been very reserved with her private life. There will even be people who do not know that they are a mother. In 2017, she gave birth to her first daughter, Nina Sadoski. Three years later, in 2020, she had a second son, Thomas. Taking advantage of the appearance of her baby in the interview, Amanda told Geist that thanks to the pandemic she has been able to “work much more from home”, close to her children. “The benefits outweigh all,” he said.

Currently Seyfried and his family live on a farm in upstate New York, more specifically in the Catskills. For her, moving there was a “very conscious” decision. “I have always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel rooted somewhere that I can trust will always be there“, he claimed.

Amanda also explained in the interview that she suffers from panic attacks due to her fame. “Your body just goes fight or flight. The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after the panic attack is something extraordinary. You feel relieved and your body recovers in some way. It is a strange thing because it is physical, but it starts in your head, “he shared. “That is actually a panic attack.”