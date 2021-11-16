Amanda Seyfried shares disturbing photo on Instagram

Since last September the second child of the actress Amanda seyfried He has shared various photos in the company of his children on his Instagram account, but always taking care that the faces of the little ones are not seen.

Recently, Amanda seyfried shared a Photography That resulted disturbing for his followers. The black and white image shows the actress carrying her child wrapped in a scarf with his pet Finny.

Although at first glance, it could be a photo like any other, users realized that behind Amanda seyfried there is a window of a store and where you can see the face of an unknown man who seems to be leaning out with a disturbing expression.

Amanda seyfried (@mingey / Instagram)

Amanda Seyfried herself noticed the face

The face of the man in the photo of Amanda seyfried It was disconcerting for users since the face of this person has raised eyebrows, as if in surprise, while he looks outside observing the actress.

Even, Amanda seyfried He circled the man’s face in red, but gave no further explanation for the strange moment. The actress has almost 5 million followers on Instagram and is very active on this social network.

Amanda seyfried She is married to Thomas Sadoki and they have an older daughter named Nina, who is three years old. The actress was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA in 1985. As a child, she began working as a model.

In their teens, Amanda seyfried He traveled to New York to record scenes in soap operas such as ‘As the world turns’ or ‘All my children’. When she was going to enter the university, she received the proposal to participate in the hit movie ‘Heavy Girls’ of 2004, this made her postpone her academic plans and dedicate herself to acting.