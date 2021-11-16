Amanda Seyfried doesn’t take this great moment for granted

Amanda Seyfried has never received so much praise as for her performance in “Mank,” David Fincher’s film about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz that for the first time places her among the contenders for the great prizes. Her portrayal of Marion Davies helped change the perception of this silent film star, and Seyfried has even been able to put her modest nature aside and publicly admit that she is proud of her work. But there is something she deeply regrets: her father was unable to visit her on set.

Classic movies are everything to Jack Seyfried. When Seyfried was cast, in part she was just excited to share something important to him. The actress’s father is not just a casual viewer of Turner Classic Movies (although that channel is almost always on his television); He’s a super fan of old Hollywood. When I was little, Seyfried said, there were projectors and nitrate films and reels “everywhere.”

“Every night after seven o’clock, the floor shook. The whole house reverberated with the noise of the projector and the 60-millimeter, 35-millimeter films, ”said the 35-year-old actress. “That is his life.”

Over the years, when she had auditions at the movie studios, she would try to take him to see the murals, the set streets and, of course, the screening rooms. He was the first person she called when she did the wardrobe and hairstyle fit and really felt like Marion. The trip to California to see his daughter in action was scheduled for February of last year, but her father fell ill and shortly after the filming of “Mank” ended.

“This was the only time in my life that it was important for him to be on set because everything was real, David Fincher created a real world,” said Seyfried. “It’s a big pity”.

Seyfried immersed himself in the role of Marion. Initially he had very few preconceptions of the woman whose story had been reduced to being the mistress of publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst. And of course, the drunk and unsophisticated Susan Alexander Kane, the supposed version of Marion in “Citizen Kane”, did not help her reputation either, despite the fact that Orson Welles always insisted that the character was not based on her.

Jack Fincher’s script for “Mank” tells a different story. Here, Marion is a clever, witty, and talented woman who stands tall among the titans of the industry and fascinates even the enormously cynical Mank. Seyfried felt he understood her even before he started doing his own research.

“Clearly Jack Fincher adored her,” Seyfried said. “He knew how to change his legacy in this supporting role.”

Part of her feared that she was too contemporary, both in style and way of thinking, and that she didn’t “fit” into this world of the 1930s. It helped that she was able to get more involved than usual in her character development. onscreen. The costume and props department presented her with options and she could choose her own bag or rings, for example.

“I was able to attribute part of it to myself in that decision-making capacity,” he said. “When you have that kind of power and control to create a character that the audience is going to see, it really makes you feel closer to them.”

Seyfried is modest by nature – about his talent, about his job, his position in the industry. In her two decades in show business, she has had undeniable hits like “Mamma Mia!” (“Mamma Mia! Let’s Go Again”), “Mean Girls” (“Heavy girls”). But he has also had less illustrious moments and he knows that he must learn to measure his expectations, even if it is for his mental health.

When her agent called to tell her that Fincher was making a new movie and was considering her for a role, her first thought was, “Does David Fincher know who I am?” He didn’t even allow himself to believe it until he was on set.

The awards were never his main goal, but longevity. But in show business he knows that nominations and awards can mean better opportunities. 10 years ago, she said, she probably would have downplayed her first Golden Globe nomination. Now she’s not afraid to admit she’s excited.

“I don’t know if it necessarily means something in the outside world, but within the industry it is really important,” he said.

His co-star Gary Oldman isn’t surprised he’s getting this kind of attention. In fact, it feels like it was about time.

“Sometimes it’s just that the kind of movie you’re in that isn’t taken as seriously as others,” Oldman said. “But she is incredibly talented and I am happy for her. It couldn’t have happened to a prettier girl. “

The “prize circus” is not entirely new to her. He saw him from the bench with “Les Misérables” (“Les Misérables”) by attending all the parties and even performing in a musical number of the film during the Oscars. But that was before he had children. Now, with a 4-month-old baby and a nearly four-year-old daughter, she is grateful to be able to do everything from her cottage in upstate New York.

“That this happens because of my own performance is a privilege and I do not take it for granted at any time,” he said. “But I don’t know how I would have done if it wasn’t virtual.”

Her mother also helps her while her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, is away from home working.

And soon everything will end. The Golden Globes are on Sunday and the Oscar nominations on March 15. She wasn’t nominated for a SAG, but neither was Regina King two years ago when she ended up winning the Oscar for best supporting actress.

As for your father, he may not have been able to see the machinery behind the set in San Simeon, but he has something better and more permanent: the movie is a click away on Netflix. And he is totally proud.

“He definitely thinks I captured the essence,” he said. “And that is the most important. We are all trying to capture the essence ”.